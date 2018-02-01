One woman has died after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called to the high-rise in the 1000 block of Marinaside Crescent at around 11:30 p.m. PT.

Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services said its responders arrived to find one apartment "heavily charged with smoke." Search teams later found the woman's body inside.

.@VanFireRescue responding to a fire in #Yaletown. Apartment evacuation in progress. pic.twitter.com/5pc4ngZp5D — @gpsmendoza

On Thursday, a VFRS statement said investigators had ruled that the fire was an accident. It also said the fire was contained to the suite in which is started.

"Our deepest condolences to the family and community affected by this loss," the statement said.

The incident marks the city's first fire fatality of 2018.​