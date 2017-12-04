The B.C. Court of Appeal says the province will not have to pay the full amount of compensation awarded to a wrongfully convicted man who spent almost three decades in prison.

Ivan Henry was awarded $8 million last year after a B.C. Supreme Court judge said the Crown wrongfully withheld relevant information.

Henry was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault in 1983 and handed an indefinite sentence but was released on appeal and then acquitted in 2010.

The City of Vancouver and the federal government settled out of court with Henry for $5.1 million, and the appeal court ruled that amount should be deducted from the damage award against the province.