A young man is recovering in hospital after being rescued off a cliff near Wreck Beach early Saturday morning.

He fell off the edge of a cliff on one of the trails leading down to Wreck Beach around midnight Friday, while walking with a group of friends.

His group called 911 after they didn't see or hear from him after the fall.

"He just slipped off the edge as far as we know," said Batt. Chief John Dennis, who said the man fell around 30 metres down the cliff.

"It's not a good time to be out there in the middle of the dark ... if you go down there during the daytime, you'll realize just how dangerous it is."

#VFRS Tech Rescue 9 team was called in to rescue a man who fell off a cliff near Wreck Beach. @VanFireRescue @VicJRCC_CCCOS @ubc @BC_EHS pic.twitter.com/zsvVc3v7nk — @gpsmendoza

Specialized rescue team called in

Members of the Vancouver Fire technical rescue team were called in and had to hike down in the dark to the beach with specialized equipment.

"They're amazing to watch," said Dennis. "These crews are excellent ... they perform very quickly."

Dennis said they found the man on a ledge and were able to safely lower him down to the ground after about 20 minutes of searching.

Vancouver Fire's technical rescue team specializes in rope rescue, as well as rescues in structural collapses and confined spaces. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"The hardest part was just packaging him and getting him down to the beach, another 80-100 feet beyond where he was," he said.

The man was loaded onto a Coast Guard hovercraft and taken to Spanish Banks, where paramedics were waiting to take him to hospital.

He suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.