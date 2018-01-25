WildSafe B.C. is using a video of a wounded wolf to educate people on the harsh reality of nature and to remind them to be vigilant when hiking the area.

The video, posted to WildSafe B.C.'s Facebook page, shows an injured wolf favouring its paw as it crawls under a fence near Lac du Bois, B.C., 12 kilometres northwest of Kamloops.

The images were captured by Frank Ritcey, provincial coordinator for WildSafe B.C. He has several cameras set up throughout the region to monitor wildlife, and has been following a pack of wolves in the Lac du Bois area.

"This one particular wolf, it looks like it's been kicked in the front shoulder, and the leg is broken," Ritcey said. He expects it was hurt by an ungulate — likely a deer.

Ritcey said it was a difficult decision to post the video on social media because it evokes so much emotion.

"People just don't like to see things suffering," he said. But he saw it as an opportunity to educate the public about what happens in nature.

"It's important that people understand that the natural world isn't quite like Disney portrays it," he said.

He also saw it as a chance to prove that there are dangerous animals lurking in the region, and people hiking through the area should be vigilant.

"Our program is all about reducing the potential for human-wildlife conflict," he said.

The easiest way to mitigate that conflict is to keep your dog on a leash.

"Wolves are very hard on dogs," Ritcey said. "They don't like the dog being in their area and they will kill a dog if it's running off-leash."

With files from Jenifer Norwell

