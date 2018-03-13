The Canadian government announced its support Tuesday for the North American bid for the 2026 World Cup, but it's unknown whether Vancouver will be a part of it.

"It's a great opportunity, as we know. But it also comes with potential risks, so we're looking at those risks and going to make a decision that's in the best interest of B.C. taxpayers," said Lisa Beare, minister of tourism, arts and culture.

The provincial government owns B.C. Place, the only site in Vancouver where potential World Cup games could be played.

The official deadline for the 2026 World Cup bid — jointly submitted by Canada, the United States and Mexico — is March 16, and Vancouver was short-listed as a host city last year, along with Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal.

FIFA will choose between the North American bid and Morocco this June. It's expected Canada would host 10 games, likely at two cities, if the bid was successful.

But B.C. Liberal MLA Jas Johal alleged in question period that an internal deadline to be part of the bid passed on Monday — something which Beare would neither confirm or deny.

"We're still in contact with the bid committee," she said.

"B.C. residents loves soccer, as do we at the province. This is of course something fans would be looking forward to, but we have to take a look at all the opportunities surrounding it and all the risks surrounding it."

A request for comment by Soccer Canada was not immediately returned.

More to come.