Mental health and substance abuse issues should be treated no differently from physical injuries or illnesses in the workplace, a University of Victoria professor says.

Dan Reist, an assistant director with the Centre for Addictions Research of B.C. at the University of Victoria, says part of the problem is the stigma around these issues.

"When you have stigma that pushes it down under the surface so nobody talks about it, where you don't look at it in the face and start to bring the creativity of the community to bear on it, the problems just fester and get worse," he said.

Cultural shift needed

Reist says physical illnesses and issues were once treated dismissively in the workplace.

"There was a time when employers and businesses who were focused on making a profit saw unhealthy workers as a liability and only looked at it in that way," he said.

"They started to realize that they were investing a lot of money in training and bringing workers to the point of expertise that they were and to see them simply as a liability simply because they had health issues was not very smart, and it wasn't good for business."

Reist said a similar cultural shift has to happen with mental health.

"We need to start advancing [mental health] as part of a well-functioning business,"he said.

'Bring it out to the open'

As for how to make this kind of cultural shift in the workplace, Reist uses the concussion issue in professional football as one example.

"For years, pro football was a factory for concussions. If you only assume it is the individual's responsibility to protect themselves and to behave differently, to not lead with their head, then it was easy for the workplace, the NFL or CFL, to take no responsibility."

He said it was only after the issue was repeatedly brought to light that the leagues started making top down changes — like the type of equipment used and the rules around hitting.

"When we don't understand things, we tend to leave them alone or we're afraid of them," he said. "It's about bringing it out into the open."

With files from The Early Edition

To listen to the audio, click on the link labelled Mental health issues should be treated like physical injuries at workplaces, expert says