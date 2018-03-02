A recent private investigation of a farm-based recovery program outside Victoria did not confirm any significant concerns, according to the chair of the non-profit society that runs it.

Teri DuTemple, chair of the Creating Homefulness Society that oversees Woodwynn Farms in Central Saanich, said an independent investigator was hired for an arms-length review after the board of directors received a number of complaints from former participants and volunteers.

The farm program launched in 2009 for people experiencing homelessness and addictions, but the society now faces foreclosure proceedings on its 78-hectare property.

"The result of that investigation was that nothing of significant concern came out," DuTemple told All Points West guest host David Lennam. "There was differences of opinion, but nothing significant."

The complaints were among many challenges for the program, which was denied approval by the Central Saanich council and the Agricultural Land Commission to carry out its plan to house up to 96 people on the farm.

The society's board of directors is now considering two offers for the farm property, DuTemple said. She estimated they have about six months to sell the property and repay the $5.3-million mortgage held by a group of philanthropists.

If there's money left over from the sale of the property and a way to provide housing, she said she hopes the program could continue, potentially in a new location. But she believes it might need to adapt to the demographics of the Victoria area and the Island.

"Not all people living hard on the street want to come to a farm, get up at 5 a.m. and do yoga," DuTemple said.

Farm responsibilities for Woodwynn participants include care of 'Sue', an 800-pound sow. (Woodwynn Farms)

"My overall impression is that the program works. I've seen it firsthand."

The historic Woodwynn Farms property began operating as a therapeutic community in 2009 after founder Richard LeBlanc gained widespread public support and private financing for his vision of a program modelled on the San Patrignano community in Italy. The program focuses on work and daily routines to help participants develop skills and confidence.

The three remaining participants at Woodwynn told On the Island host Gregor Craigie this week the experience has turned their lives around.

Two-year resident Dan Fortin said he had lost hope for overcoming his alcohol dependency before arriving there.

"Two-and-a-half years ago I thought, well I guess this is how I go, alone and drinking," Fortin said. "But thanks to Woodwynn Farm I'm getting back to having a normal life again."

With files from CBC Radio One's All Points West and On the Island.