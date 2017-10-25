As winter approaches and Lower Mainland weather gets cold and wet, many will long for the homey warmth of a fire.

But Metro Vancouver staff say all those fires can be a problem for local air quality and they want to consult the public about potential rules for indoor wood burning in homes.

"What we want people to recognize is that what seems like a relatively small activity done by one person or one family, when it's multiplied out by the population of the region, becomes pretty significant," said Julie Saxton, who works on air quality for Metro Vancouver.

"There are ways you can reduce your emissions even whilst enjoying a fire in your home."

Saxton explains the draft rules would be phased in, starting in 2020, when burning wood at home during the summer would be prohibited.

Then, in 2022, all "wood burning appliances," like stoves and fireplaces, would need to be registered. To qualify for registration, they would have to meet modern emissions standards.

Finally, in 2025, homes with unregistered appliances would no longer be allowed to burn wood indoors.

Metro Vancouver's board will vote Friday on sending the proposed rules out for public feedback.

Julie Saxton says open-hearth brick fireplaces are the worst offenders when it comes to particulate matter pollution. (Olga_Narcissa/Shutterstock)

Some exceptions to rules

There are exceptions to the proposed rules, Saxton points out: Homes where wood is the only heating source, people unable to afford any other heating source and rural homes outside the Urban Containment Boundary would be exempt.

But Saxton said fine particulate matter, which is a byproduct of wood fires, is a big concern for Metro Vancouver and residential wood burning in fireplaces and wood stoves is the primary cause.

She said breathing it can affect young children and the elderly, and make heart and lung problems worse.

At present, she says, the only regional rules for fireplaces and stoves are about the kinds of fuel that can be burned — things like painted wood, garbage and plastic are disallowed.

According to a Metro Vancouver staff report, there are approximately 100,000 wood burning appliances in use in the region, but Saxton said there are probably many more not in regular use.

Saxton said serious offenders when it comes to heavy pollution from wood burning are old, open-hearth fireplaces found in many suburban homes made of masonry.

She says it is unlikely those fireplaces would pass emissions standards without being retrofitted with a modern insert.

An old wood stove which may not pass proposed regulations. Replacing them, however, is not cheap. (CBC )

What about enforcement?

But according to an industry group consulted when drafting the rules, retrofitting those old hearths isn't free.

Laura Litchfield, executive director of the Hearth, Barbecue and Patio Association of Canada, says the total cost is at least $1,500. She believes Metro Vancouver's proposed rules could be improved if there were better rebates and incentives for homeowners to retrofit their fireplaces.

According to Metro Vancouver's staff report, the rebate stands at $250 for a retrofit or replacement, and only about 400 people have taken the offer.

Litchfield said some other jurisdictions offer $400 or more in rebates.

"The higher ones are usually in the United States. In Canada, it's usually around $400," she said.

Litchfield also said her group raised questions of how the rules would be enforced. Saxton offered no specifics on how enforcement would be accomplished.

But overall, Litchfield believes the rule changes make sense and are similar to other regimes in North America.

She said anyone who has bought a wood stove or fireplace insert within the last 25 years will probably find that it meets modern emissions standards like those proposed by Metro Vancouver.