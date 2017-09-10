A night on the town is supposed to be a time to let loose with friends and wind down after a stressful week.

The Granville Strip in downtown Vancouver might seem like a perfect place to do just that, with a concentration of bars and clubs conveniently located within blocks of each other.

But the nightlife hotspot also has a dark side, as streets crowded with intoxicated people can make certain groups of people feel vulnerable.

Good Night Out Vancouver is a volunteer group hoping to reverse that trend, by walking the streets at night and engaging with partygoers to ensure everyone gets home safe.

A man approached an organizer from behind as she was interviewed by the CBC. (CBC)

On Saturday night, the CBC's overnight reporter decided to join the group's newly-minted Nightlife Street Team, which watches out for women leaving bars.

They chatted with police, joked among themselves and checked in with groups of young people spilling out of bars and clubs onto the crowded street.

Many women interviewed described the precautions they take when going out with friends — some had code words they would text to friends if they were in trouble, and almost everyone had a plan to get home at the end of the night.

But there was also a darker undertone to the interviews.

While being interviewed on camera, a passerby walking behind one of the organizers whistled and jeered at the camera.

Less than a minute later, a second man jeered and whistled at the camera. (CBC)

"I think a lot of the behaviours down here are quite masculine and quite alcohol fuelled, and those can make people feel unsafe for a variety of reasons," said organizer Stacey Forrester, who continued the interview despite frequent interruptions.

Later in the night, three women were being interviewed about their experiences with safety in Vancouver, when a man who appeared to be intoxicated approached from the side.

He tried to speak to the women, and demanded to know why they were being interviewed. Eventually he left.

"Between all of us, we've all been harassed," said one of the women.

"The stats [for assault on women] are very, very high for women. And that's why women's safety is really a big issue."

The CBC was speaking with three partygoers when they were approached by a man who demanded to know why they were speaking on camera. (CBC)

With files from David Horemans