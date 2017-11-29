Megan Krenbrink says it can be hard to sleep knowing there's a good chance a stranger is lying in her backyard, just feet from her ground floor bedroom window.

Housemate Julia Buczek says she is often anxious returning home from work late at night, worried she could unwittingly confront someone in her yard.

The two young women reside in a multi-unit house near Commercial and Broadway that has been a favourite sleeping spot for local homeless for years.

But on Monday the pair's concern spiked to a new level when they awoke to find an axe and drill alongside a bed of cushions that had been left by someone who had crashed on their backyard bench.

A bag full of items including this power drill and axe was found beside a bed that was set up in Buczek's and Krenbrink's backyard. (Ken Leedham/CBC)

"It's really terrifying [and] nerve-wracking when you realize that there's someone hanging out on your property, especially with an axe," said Buczek.

Part of the problem may be that the house has a history as a homeless refuge. Krenbrink says before she moved in in 2015, the building had sat empty for five years.

'Constant stream of people'

"This is my third winter here and every year when the rain comes we have a constant stream of people trying to stay here," she said. "We find random duffel bags under our bench. This year it's the axe."

People are frequently turned away from full Vancouver homeless shelters. (CBC)

Retired City of Vancouver homeless advocate Judy Graves says there aren't enough shelter beds to accommodate the number of people who need them, which is pushing homeless into backyards and garages all over the city.

"Imagine if you found yourself homeless tonight and needed a place to sleep," said Graves. "You'd look at other people's tool sheds, garages — anything that's open off a back alley and that you can get into and out of sight and take shelter from the rain and wind."

The 2017 Metro Vancouver homeless count in March registered 334 turnaways from local homeless shelters.

The East Vancouver house sat empty for five years before Krenbrink and others moved in three years ago. (Ken Leedham/CBC)

"We need adequate shelter beds but really what we need is sufficient housing so that everyone who needs it can come and sleep inside," said Graves.

Buczek says it can be hard to reconcile her personal fear against the backdrop of such a dire situation. Still, she believes the city and province need to act more quickly.

'Becoming such a mess'

"It's becoming such a mess in this city now. The shelters are full, the Vancouver vacancy rate is at an all time low and there isn't enough affordable housing," she said.

"The crisis is getting worse and us average people have to deal with it."

Krenbrink agrees.

"They're just trying to find refuge where they can. It's unfortunate it has to be our backyard."

Vancouver police told CBC News if residents feel in danger from the homeless on their property they should phone 911.

Buczek and Krenbrink are in the process of fortifying their yard with enhanced locks and better lighting.