A 49-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot early Saturday morning at an apartment in Vernon, B.C.

Police say they found the woman at the apartment on 24th Avenue near 39th Street when they responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. PT.

"Preliminary information suggests that this was not a random attack," said Const. Kelly Brett in a written statement. "Police do not believe that public safety is at risk."

The Vernon General Investigative Section has taken over the investigation, with help from the Vernon North Okanagan Forensic Identification Services.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Vernon RCMP GIS at 250-545-7171 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.