Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are seeking witnesses to a "suspicious occurrence" that involved a woman appearing to have been pulled into a car late Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident happened on Ash Street at about 4 p.m. PT.

Police said a witness reported seeing a woman walking on Old Claybourn Road near Ash Street when a grey-blue 1990's Honda Civic drove by and honked at her.

They said the woman continued to walk down the street, crossing at Redwood Avenue, when the car pulled in front of her and a passenger got out and pulled her into the car.

Police said that the woman appeared to resist but didn't fight back or yell for help.

At the time of the incident, a dark silver Mercedes Sprinter van was in the area, and police believe its occupants may have witnessed the event.

The woman is described as:

Caucasian, in her mid 20's, five feet five inches tall and with a stocky build.

Red or pink hair or wearing a red or pink hat.

Wearing dark pink pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859- 5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.



