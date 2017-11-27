A 47-year-old woman from Port Coquitlam is dead after the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed into a tree in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday Nov. 26, 2017.

The 28-year-old man who was driving the car was also taken to hospital in serious condition. The extent of his injuries and his current condition are unknown.

Cpl. Daniela Panesar with the Burnaby RCMP says officers came across the crash Sunday while on patrol around 6:15 p.m. PT.

The vehicle was wrapped around a tree in a median on Kensington Avenue near Sprott Street.

Panesar says the investigation is ongoing.

It's not yet clear what might have led up to the collision.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact the RCMP.