A woman was injured after an accident involving a SkyTrain car at the Main Street-Science World station early Sunday.

Transit Police spokesperson Anne Drennan said the woman was running alongside a moving train at approximately 1:15 a.m. PT.

Drennan said the woman was somehow caught by the car. "It was miraculous that she didn't go under the train," she said.

The woman was knocked backwards onto the platform, according to a statement from TransLink.

She appeared conscious after the impact and was taken to hospital.

"This could've ended in a much more tragic way," said TransLink spokesperson Jill Drew in a statement.

Drew urged passengers to stay behind the yellow strip on platforms.

The woman's injuries aren't known.