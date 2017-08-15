A woman is dead after a fire broke out in a waterfront home in Campbell River, B.C. on Monday morning.

According to Campbell River Fire Chief Ian Baikie, the woman was at home with her husband when the fire broke out.

"She actually roused her husband to tell him there was a fire," he said.

"He was able to get to the front door and when he turned and looked back, she wasn't with him. He called out to her but she didn't make it out of the building."

Baikie said the woman who died was in her sixties.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire, and looking into reports that it may have started in a vehicle next to the home.

They are also determining whether the house had working smoke alarms.

With files from CHEK News