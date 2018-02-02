Woman and child injured after truck crashes into bus stop

The driver of a pickup truck was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a series of collisions in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP received multiple 911 calls around 3 p.m. reporting a black pickup truck driving recklessly in the parking lot of a strip mall on Dewdney Trunk Road. and 240 Street.

Mounties said the driver backed into a vehicle, then crashed through barricades before jumping the curb of a nearby drive-thru lane and smashing into a bus stop.

A man from Mission is charged with impaired driving, hit and run and dangerous driving causing bodily harm after a series of collisions at a strip mall. (Shane MacKichan)

A female pedestrian and her son were injured. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 34-year-old man from Mission was arrested at the scene for investigation of impaired driving, hit and run and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. He was released on a promise to appear in court.