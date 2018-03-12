Two young children and their grandmother are in hospital after being struck by a car in Abbotsford, B.C., this morning while out for a walk.

The grandmother, who is in her 60s, and a five-year-old were taken to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries. A two-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance and is said to have minor injuries.

Two air ambulance helicopters were needed to transport the grandmother and five-year-old to hospital. They suffered serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan/CBC)

According to Abbotsford Police the collision happened at 8:17 a.m. PT on Ridgeview Drive, east of the intersection with Townline Road.

Multiple pedestrians struck by a Toyota in #Abbotsford. A child's boot among many items left on the pavement. pic.twitter.com/jaJvJNT3HU — @jonvhernandez

The driver of the Toyota Yaris who struck the three pedestrians remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing.

The smashed windshield of the Toyota Yaris involved in the collision on Ridgeview Drive. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text APD at 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.