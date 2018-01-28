The women's volleyball team at Thompson Rivers University has spearheaded a project to encourage people to believe survivors of sexual violence.

Members of the men's and women's volleyball teams appear in a video saying "I believe you," accompanied by statistics about sexual assault and information about resources in Kamloops.

Team captain Kaitlan Lomas, who initiated the project alongside teammate Kendra Finch, said the cause has personal significance for her.

"I have a story, most people I know have a story, and even for people across Canada if they don't have a story they know someone who does," she said. "That just speaks to the fact that it really needs to be addressed."

The Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre helped the teams put the video together.

The #IBelieveYou campaign was started by the Alberta Sexual Assault Centre in 2015 in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of believing victims so they feel comfortable reporting violent incidents.

"I think that's really important to have those campaigns and have that discussion," Lomas told CBC's Doug Herbert in an interview on Daybreak Kamloops.

"Even if people disagree with them it allows for all these viewpoints to come out and for people to challenge each other and find solutions to the issues at hand. There are so many different facets to this problem."

The video also acknowledges that it was filmed on the traditional territory of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc

The video also acknowledges that it was filmed on the traditional territory of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc, and provides statistics on the rate of sexual violence against Indigenous women.

"The conversation normally is dominated by white-passing cisgender females so we wanted to be able to create space for other voices to be heard who are so often left out of the conversation," Lomas said.

Ultimately, Lomas said the video was created to encourage people to report their stories without fear.

"When people are comfortable coming forward … it's a vulnerable thing, but it allows them to gain more information on resources."

"We want to spread the message of believing people when they disclose to you and recognize that that is a brave and powerful act that they are taking," she said. "Believing them is so, so important to empower them on their journey for healing."

