Witnesses sought to alleged sexual assault in downtown Victoria

The alleged attack occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, in the area of Quadra and View streets.

CBC News ·
Victoria Police say the reported assault occurred in the area of Quadra and View Streets in Victoria around 12:30 a.m. Sunday Jan. 14 (Google Maps)

Victoria police are asking for any witnesses to come forward with information about an alleged sexual assault in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning.

The attack is alleged to have occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the area of Quadra and View streets.

Officers received the report of a sexual assault at 1:30 a.m. and issued the call for witnesses on Monday.

Suspect unknown to victim

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 30s standing six feet tall with a heavy build and a dark beard. Investigators believe he was unknown to the victim. 

He was wearing a black or blue toque, black or blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Victoria Police Department at  250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where a tip can be left anonymously.

