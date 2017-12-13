Police in New Westminster, B.C., are asking for any witnesses to come forward after a child was struck by a car in a hit-and-run accident last week.

The 11-year-old girl was hit last Thursday while she was in a crosswalk at 12th Street and 7th Avenue around 5 p.m. PT, according to a release from the police department.

Police say the girl suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"This hit-and-run happened in very thick fog," said the release, adding police are urging drivers to be careful in treacherous conditions.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a silver or grey SUV with possible damage to the passenger-side mirror.

Witnesses are asked to contact the police department at 604-525-5411.