The snow expected to hit the B.C. South Coast Wednesday afternoon has begun — along with a scramble by students and others to get home before the worst of the weather hits.

Environment Canada has warned of "hazardous winter conditions," including a risk of freezing rain and strong northerly winds near 70 km/h in some places.

Highway 1 is crawling through Burnaby, with rush hour hitting earlier than normal.

At Simon Fraser University, long lines of students waited a half hour or more for the bus, after the university announced at 1:30 p.m. PT it was canceling classes for the afternoon.

The storm arriving today through tonight on the B.C. South Coast is expected to bring snow, high winds and freezing rain. (CBC)

The City of Coquitlam changed to rush hour traffic signals an hour early on Wednesday, anticipating an earlier commute.

Several universities announced they'll be closed Wednesday afternoon, including:

Simon Fraser University (Burnaby campus).

British Columbia Institute of Technology (All campuses).

Vancouver Community College evening classes (All campuses).

Douglas College (all campuses).

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (All campuses).

University of the Fraser Valley (All campuses).

Camosun College.

Vancouver Island University.

University of Victoria.

Justice Institute of B.C. (5 p.m. onwards, New Westminster campus).

Emily Carr University of Art + Design (4 p.m onwards).

When the whole college is let go at the same time#gridlock#LangaraCollege#bcstorm #snowmaggedon pic.twitter.com/FNhCfxlt90 — @ttaphouse

Coming down now in downtown #Vancouver. Keep the weather reports coming! #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/k9NmkiFJ2p — @JWagstaffe

More to come