The winter storm forecast for the B.C. South Coast Wednesday afternoon has arrived — along with a scramble by students and others to get home before the worst of the weather hits.

Environment Canada has warned of "hazardous winter conditions," including a risk of freezing rain and strong northerly winds near 70 km/h in some places.

Snow started in the early afternoon, then eased, but was expected to intensify later in the afternoon and evening, according to Environment Canada.

Commuters crawled along Highway 1 in Burnaby as early as 3 p.m. PT, affecting feeder routes in Vancouver, while rush hour intensified, as motorists hit the road earlier than usual to beat the weather.

At Simon Fraser University, long lines of students waited a half hour or more for the bus, after the university announced at 1:30 p.m. it was one of several educational institutions canceling classes due to the storm.

Classes were cancelled Wednesday at:

Simon Fraser University (Burnaby campus).

British Columbia Institute of Technology (All campuses).

Vancouver Community College evening classes (All campuses).

Douglas College (all campuses).

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (All campuses).

University of the Fraser Valley (All campuses).

Camosun College.

Vancouver Island University.

University of Victoria.

Justice Institute of B.C. (5 p.m. onwards, New Westminster campus).

Emily Carr University of Art + Design (4 p.m onwards).

The storm arriving Wednesday on the B.C. South Coast is expected to bring snow, high winds and freezing rain. (CBC)

Don't drive says minister

Transportation Minister Todd Stone pleaded with drivers to stay out of their cars and use alternate transportation or work from home, if possible.

"My plea to the folks of the he Lower Mainland would be this: if you don't need to drive over the next few days, please don't," said Stone.

Snow is expected to turn to freezing rain, then heavy rain during the evening as temperatures rise, according to Environment Canada.

Significant rain falling on significant buildups of snow also raises the possibility of localized flooding.

Travel advisories are in place for a number of highways, including the Coquihalla and Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon, due to the prospect of heavy snowfall and freezing rain.

In a news release sent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, TransLink reported bus service, SkyTrain, Canada Line and West Coast Express were all operating normally.

Handy Dart is carrying out "essential services" only for the evening.

When the whole college is let go at the same time#gridlock#LangaraCollege#bcstorm #snowmaggedon pic.twitter.com/FNhCfxlt90 — @ttaphouse