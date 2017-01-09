Winter weather conditions have triggered warnings and school closures in the eastern Fraser Valley Monday morning.
Environment Canada issued Winter Storm Warnings for the Fraser Valley — including Chilliwack and eastern Abbotsford.
Freezing rain and snow is creating bad winter driving conditions on several routes including the Coquihalla Highway 5, Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon and the Sea-to-Sky Highway 99 near Whistler.
School closures include:
- Chilliwack School District
- The Fraser-Cascade School District 87
- University of the Fraser Valley Hope Centre
- Sts'ailes Community School Agassiz
!!! January 9th update: All Schools Closed Today due to Weather.—
