Winter weather conditions have triggered warnings and school closures in the eastern Fraser Valley Monday morning.

Environment Canada issued Winter Storm Warnings for the Fraser Valley — including Chilliwack and eastern Abbotsford.

Freezing rain and snow is creating bad winter driving conditions on several routes including the Coquihalla Highway 5, Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon and the Sea-to-Sky Highway 99 near Whistler.

School closures include: