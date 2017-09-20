If you've been putting off getting out your winter wardrobe — wait no longer.

On Tuesday night it snowed on Highway 3 south of Castlegar B.C. between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass — and more is expected overnight.

According to a special weather statement issued by the province, a cold air mass caused temperatures to plummet compared to last week — and those freezing temperatures are expected to stick around.

Snow is anticipated at high elevations around Nicola, Kootenay Lake, the Okanagan Valley, and Columbia-Shuswap.

The unstable nature of the cold air mass makes the timing and location of snowfall uncertain, but for now significant accumulations are most likely over Kootenay Pass.

The snow means more than just the start of winter driving conditions — Kicking Horse Resort in Golden B.C. also got an additional dusting, which is good news for snow sport enthusiasts.