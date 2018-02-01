With just a few weeks to go until the 40th B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops, B.C., the pressure is on to fill the volunteer roster so the games can run smoothly.

Between scorekeepers, cooks, food service staff and hospitality workers, more than 300 volunteers are needed before Feb. 10, when accreditation badges will be printed.

Nicole Beauregard, director of sport for the games, said training is available for volunteers interested in being involved with events at the 14 venues in Kamloops and at Sun Peaks and Stake Lake.

"The more people we can get in now really helps," she said.

There is also a need for up to 100 volunteers to run hospitality, particularly overnight shifts, and to help with the preparation and serving of early-morning meals at the Colombo Lodge downtown.

Hospitality duties include welcoming athletes and coaches to their sleeping quarters, getting them registered, and being available around the clock to answer questions and be of assistance.

"We've got some really coveted shifts, you know, 4 a.m. in the kitchen, 5 a.m. front of house ready to serve," said food services director Tyson Andrykew.

The B.C. Winter Games still need volunteers for food preparation, marshalling, security and hospitality. (BC Games Society)

Organizers are expecting up to 1,800 athletes, coaches and officials to come through Kamloops for the games, which means volunteers will prepare up to 20,000 meals over the week, Andrykew said.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops

