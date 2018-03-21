A lot of people approach the arrival of spring with the spirit of renewal, and the change in season also influences what we choose to sip on.

CBC's wine columnist Barbara Philip has picked out some new, light and fresh wines to welcome spring.

"It's a change of attitude… there's light in the evening. There's light around aperitif time or dinner time, so that makes me think of a whole different set of wine opportunities," Philip told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

Here are her recommendations:

Hester Creek Pinot Gris. Okanagan Valley. 2017 $18.95

Many local wineries use the springtime as an opportunity to release the latest vintage of their crisp whites. Philip says to look for fresh and springy flavours, including pear and white flowers in this 2017 vintage.

Les Fleurs du Mal. Côtes du Gascogne. France. 2016. $13.99

The rosé version of Les Fleurs has been available for a few years, but Philip says this delicious white blend is new on the West Coast. It is made from juicy grape varieties from southwest France like Colombard, Sauvignon Blanc and Gros Manseng. Look for citrus, floral and gentle herbal notes.

Château du Cèdre 'Extra Libre,'Cahors. France. 2016. $26.99

"What this wine is celebrating is nature. We think about giving back to the earth and planting for the summer ahead, and this wine is made with no additives … no sulphites at all," she said, calling this pure Malbec a "natural wine."

Philip says this wine will remind you of your favourite Argentine Malbecs but with a little more red fruit than black and mineral notes on the palate.

Bride Valley Brut Réserve Sparkling. United Kingdom. $46.99

This English sparkling wine is made according to the same process as Champagne and has toasty, citrus and stony aromas with a palate that is racy and long, Philips says.

Iconic wine personality and journalist Stephen Spurrier started planting grapes for his family venture in 2008 in Dorset, UK, and the finished product is now available in B.C.

With files from On The Coast