You can't judge a book by its cover, but On The Coast Master of Wine Barbara Philip says you can tell a lot about a wine by its label.

She says a wine's package is a key part of its promotion and has a major on influence on sales.

"Few things can lift one's mood as easily as a wine that comes in a beautiful package, with great quality at a fair price," she told On The Coast host Stephen Quinn.

Here are Philip's picks for wines that look great on store shelves and have taste to match.

La Vieille Ferme Rosé. Ventoux. Rhône Valley. France. 2015. $12.49

"I recommend trying this beautiful pale, pink rosé as a winter pick-me- up. The label is casual but elegant with a stately rooster that makes it a fun wine to bring in the Chinese New Year. Try with mushroom-stuffed dumplings."

Tantalus Riesling. Okanagan Valley. British Columbia. 2015. $19.19

"Each Tantalus wine features a mask by First Nations artist Dempsey Bob against a black background. As a result, the labels are striking and distinctive. Riesling is the winery's signature and is made in a very slightly off dry and incredibly zesty style."

Elefante Primero Tempranillo. Castilla. Spain. $14.99

"I was first drawn to the dramatic label of this wine for its mixture of classic and modern imagery. The wine is medium bodied with preserved strawberry fruit and a gentle spiciness. Try it with aged manchego cheese."

Feudo di Santa Croce "Celebration LXXIV" Primitivo di Manduria. Puglia. Italy. 2014. $30.99

"A weighty bottle with a serious label reflective of the wine inside. This is Primitivo from the heel of Italy loaded with ripe fruit, spice and an unctuous texture. Stew wine."

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast