After the celebrations of the holiday season, many people prefer to keep things low key in January.

That means spending less money and staying close to home, but it doesn't mean that we have to stop drinking wine, says CBC's wine columnist Barbara Philip.

There are lots of great values on the shelves she has combed through this month to find wines under $10.

"You're going to get a simpler wine, sometimes you're going to get a little bit more rustic wine, but you certainly can… get a wine that has some character," Philip told On The Coast guest host Laura Lynch.

When hunting for a less expensive bottle, look for wine produced in warmer regions that grow grapes easily and consistently like Chile, Spain, Argentina, Portugal and South Africa.

She said that although local wine from the Okanagan Valley or Niagara may make for more exciting flavours, the inconsistent weather makes it difficult to keep costs down on production.

Here are her recommendations:

The Vinecrafter Chardonnay. South Africa. 2016 $7.99

This wine from the Western Cape is made to emphasize the fresh citrus, apple and pear flavours which Philip recommends enjoying alongside your next chicken or fish meal.

"Another thing that adds expense to wine is aging it in oak [barrels], this wine doesn't see any oak."

Grão Vasco. Dão. Portugal. 2016. $8.49

The Grão Vasco has over delivered for years and is still one of the best values for winter reds. It is a blend of indigenous Portuguese varieties with dark berry and slightly rustic notes.

"It's a wine that sort of makes you think about the old world. It makes you think of maybe having a hard cheese or braised meat."

Bodegas Victorianas Tempranillo. Castilla. Spain. 2015. $8.99

This silky Tempranillo from Central Spain has nice strawberry aromas with spice and smooth tannins. She said this one also pairs well with hard cheeses or grilled meats.

Carmen 'Wave Series' Pinot Noir. Leyda Valley. Chile. 2016. $9.49

No oak is used in the aging of this Pinot in order to preserve the crunchy and pure cherry fruit, a perfect match for a meal with B.C. salmon or roast chicken.

To hear the full interview listen to media below:

With files from On The Coast