The two-week boycott of B.C. wine by the Alberta government is over.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, an hour after B.C. Premier John Horgan said his government would turn to the courts on the question of whether it could implement a temporary ban on increased exports of bitumen from Alberta, the issue that sparked the disagreement.

"In a small way, B.C. blinked," said Notley.

"I'm confident the courts will not give B.C. rights it does not possess under the constitution. In other words, I'm confident the constitution will be upheld and we will see the last of these ridiculous threats."

Her remarks came after Horgan told reporters earlier Thursday he hoped pushing the matter to the courts would temporarily resolve the conflict.

"This is intended to have cooler heads prevail. We believe the rule of law is important in this country," said Horgan.

"The contentious point that was drawing the ire of the province of Alberta and some consternation from the federal government will be put to the courts. We want to make sure British Columbia as a government is focused on the issues that matter to them."

Temporary ban on increases

The contentious point was the fifth of five proposed regulations the B.C. government said could take place after consultations on oil spills.

Announced on Jan. 30, it concerned restrictions on diluted bitumen transportation, and the province raised the possibility of an interim ban on increased exports — which would effectively prohibit the construction of a second Trans Mountain pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby, allowing energy company Kinder Morgan to transport an extra 590,000 barrels of various petroleum projects a day.

Notley immediately claimed B.C. did not have the constitutional right to unilaterally impose caps on an interprovincial pipeline, but Horgan initially said there was nothing untoward about his government's actions.

"There's nothing to take to court. We're in consultation with the people of B.C., and we're going to put in regulations if required to protect the public interest," Horgan said on Feb. 1.

Notley announced a boycott of all B.C. wines five days later. B.C. did not initiate a counter-boycott and Horgan continued to defend his government's right to implement a temporary ban on increased exports, subject to consultations.

Now, that is off the table.

"We've had one province and the federal government making suggestions that they know best. We've seen numerous precedents that suggest we're in the right, so that's why we're going this route," said Horgan, referring to the decision to take the issue to court.

What comes next?

B.C. is now consulting with its lawyers about how to proceed, but any submission to the federal courts will be done without a joint submission by the federal government

For their part, the Alberta government says a market-access task force — created to provide legal and strategic advice on what the government could do if B.C. blocked construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline project — will remain in place.

And Notley said the dispute could flare up again.

"However, I do want to be very clear. If it becomes clear if this action is in fact part of a deliberate strategy to harass the pipeline and its investors with frivolous or unconstitutional legal challenges, we will act immediately."

With files from Michelle Bellefontaine