Thousands of British Columbians woke up without power Sunday morning after strong winds knocked out hydro across the South Coast.

According to BC Hydro, around 65,000 customers woke up in the dark in Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and across Vancouver Island.

"The high winds have caused significant damage to our system, including downed power lines and damaged power poles," said BC Hydro spokesperson Tanya Fish.

Heavy winds knocked down trees across Vancouver. (Ian Hanomansing/CBC)

Fish is advising anyone who comes across a downed power line to keep a distance of 10 metres away from it and to call 911.

Environment Canada had issued a wind warning for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, the Southern Gulf Islands and much of Vancouver Island. It ended at 12:18 PM PT.

Strong wind gusts have caused multiple power outages across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

It is asking drivers to watch out for loose debris and to exercise caution on the roads.

"There is potential for more power outages," said Fish.

"Crews have been working through the night on repairs and will continue until all power is restored."