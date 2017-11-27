Wind warnings issued for parts of B.C.
Environment Canada warns of strong winds that may cause damage
Environment Canada issued an advisory Monday morning that strong winds in some parts of B.C. could cause damage to infrastructure and trees.
The weather alerts are in place for:
- Central Coast - coastal sections
- East Vancouver Island - Courtney to Campbell River and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay
- Sunshine Coast - Saltery Bay to Powell River
Environment Canada warns that the Central Coast will "receive the brunt of the force of this storm. Southerly winds of 80 to 100 km/h are forecast to develop there very early this evening."
Winds are expected to ease early Tuesday morning.
The areas in East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast should brace for strong winds that end overnight or early Tuesday morning.
"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."
Snowfall warnings were issued for the Bulkley Valley and The Lakes, as well as Williston.
Send your BC Storm photos and videos to cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca
