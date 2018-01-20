Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for metro Vancouver.

The agency says strong winds that may cause damage are expected to hit the region Saturday.

Southeast winds up to 80 km/h will develop later this afternoon over East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The winds will spread to metro Vancouver, the Gulf islands and Victoria overnight but are expected to ease Sunday morning.

Some areas on western Vancouver Island may see winds up to 100 km/h.

Officials are warning people to adjust their driving with changing road conditions and to be wary of debris that may get blown onto the roads.