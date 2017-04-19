The deaths of two people found Tuesday night in a Williams Lake home appear suspicious, according to police.

Williams Lake RCMP say officers were called to a home in the city at 8:46 p.m. where the two deceased were found.

Investigators are on scene Wednesday morning and have closed off a part of the Mackenzie Avenue area to traffic.

"The evidence and circumstances appear to be suspicious," Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said. "The investigation is in its very early stages."

Police say they do not believe the public is at risk. They ask members of the public who may have knowledge of the crime to contact them or Crime Stoppers.