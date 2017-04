Police say the deaths of two men at a home in Williams Lake, B.C., is a double homicide.

RCMP said officers discovered the bodies of the men on Tuesday night after being called to the home.

The victims have been identified as Jonathan Sellars, 30, and Devon Stewart, 26.

Mounties have not released information about the cause of death.

In a news release issued Friday, police asked anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.