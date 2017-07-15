An evacuation order has been issued for Williams Lake, B.C., and the surrounding areas due to the threat of wildfire.

Roughly 12,000 people live in the city, while another 12,000 live in the surrounding areas.

Evacuation ORDER issued for all of Williams Lake. Please leave your home immediately. Hwy 97 South is evacuation route. Be safe! — @CityWL

City officials estimate that about half of all residents have already left in the past week due to smoke from wildfires in the area.

Officials are now asking all individuals in the city to leave immediately and head to Thompson Rivers University, which is in Kamloops, nearly 300 kilometres southeast of Williams Lake. Once there, they can register at an emergency centre.

Williams Lake is nearly 300 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, where residents are asked to go. (CBC)

Residents should follow Highway 97 South to Highway 24 (South of 100 Mile House); follow Highway 24 to Little Fort; turn right onto Highway 5 at Little Fort and continue to Kamloops, according to statement issued by the Cariboo Regional District.

Residents who are unable to leave on their own are asked to go to one of 12 muster points in the Williams Lake, where transportation is available. Or they can call RCMP at 250-392-6261.

"If you do not call, there is no way to know that you require assistance," said the statement, while officials say they estimate around a dozen people will need assistance to leave.

​The phone number for the emergency centre in Kamloops is 1-800-585-9559.

More Cariboo evacuations

Meanwhile, an evacuation order has also been ordered for people living around 150 Mile House to Polley Lake.