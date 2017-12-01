Bill Drebit was at the bank in Williams Lake Nov. 28, when a man came in and started demanding cash.

"He had just robbed the teller next to me," the 66-year-old Drebit said. "Then, he reached in front of me to the teller I was dealing with and asked her to empty the till. So, his face was probably 10 inches in front of me.

"I just grabbed the guy and knocked him down."

Drebit, who works as a millwright, said it all happened so quickly he didn't have time to think about what he was doing.

"Either do something or walk away," he said.

"Luckily, there was somebody else there to help me once we hit the ground, because he [the suspect] was quite a bit younger than me and a lot tougher."

Police confirm a 39-year-old may be facing a robbery charge after being arrested at the CIBC Williams Lake branch.

The attempted robbery occurred at the CIBC in Williams Lake. (Google Maps)

"Due to the immediate assistance of two astute customers and a timely response by RCMP, the man was arrested and taken into custody without incident," a news release on the incident read.

Drebit's daughter, Nancy Hadden, said she couldn't quite believe it when he told her what had happened.

"That was the last thing I expected him to tell me had happened in his day," she said.

Hadden said her father doesn't think what he did was a big deal but everyone else in the family is proud of his actions.

"Everybody's excited ... everywhere we go, people mention it to us. We're all really proud of him."