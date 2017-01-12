A former hockey player from Williams Lake, B.C. is leading the charge bring a junior team back to the city after an absence of nearly seven years.

"I think our little city here needs it," said ex-Williams Lake defenceman Rob Sandrock.

Sandrock played junior hockey for the now-defunct Williams Lake Mustangs and later went on to a 16-year pro hockey career that included stints with teams in Germany, Austria and Northern Ireland.

Williams Lake's Rob Sandrock had a 16-year pro hockey career, including four seasons with the Belfast Giants in the United Kingdom. (Rob Sandrock/Facebook)

He's hoping to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) will expand and grant his hometown a team. An application was submitted to the league on Dec. 1, 2016.

"[Williams Lake] has been in the news recently [in] some not so positive light," said Sandrock. "If we can get some positive role models in Williams Lake and maybe get some youth headed down a different path, I think it'll be a good opportunity for everybody involved."

Sandrock says a hockey team would be something that the community could rally around.

"We don't have a whole lot of entertainment here in Williams Lake," he said.

Williams Lake is home to over 11,000 people and has no active junior hockey team. (Tourism Williams Lake)

The league's membership committee will share the application with the 20 other teams in the KIJHL who will then vote on granting Williams Lake a new team.

The date for that vote has not yet been determined, but Sandrock says he hopes to hear from the league by the end of January.

"They sent in very, very good applications and I'm sure they could handle a membership," said KIJHL president Bill Ohlhausen.

Ohlhausen says the league is concerned about overextending itself geographically. The league's teams are located as far west as Princeton, B.C. and as far east as Fernie, B.C. The KIJHL's most southerly team is found in Spokane, Wash.

Williams Lake is located 92 kilometres northwest of 100 Mile House, B.C., the league's most northerly team.

The KIJHL is worried that continually stretching that footprint will strain teams' travel budgets.

"We want to make sure all teams are financially stable if we do come into the league," said Sandrock.

Williams Lake hosted junior-level hockey between 1980 and 1995 and then again between 2002 and 2007.

The city's most recent hockey team — the Williams Lake Timberwolves of the British Columbia Hockey League — were suspended from that league in 2010.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops

​To hear the audio, click the left-hand link: Williams Lake applies to junior hockey league