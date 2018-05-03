Missing B.C. man found dead in Banff National Park a year after he disappeared

The body of a Whistler, B.C., man has been found in Alberta a year after he was reported missing.

William Lynskey, 21, was last seen in Vancouver in April 2017.

RCMP say a hiker found Lynskey's body in the Lake Minnewanka area of Banff National Park on April 25. Dental records confirmed his identity.

Lynskey's body was found in the area of Lake Minnewanka, about five kilometres north of the Banff townsite. (Shutterstock)

Investigators said Lynskey's death is not suspicious, although his cause of death hasn't been confirmed.

Lynskey was studying computer programming at BCIT in Vancouver at the time of his disappearance. His brother called RCMP after he didn't come home and stopped answering texts.

CCTV footage showed him boarding a Greyhound bus to Edmonton on April 12, 2017. Lynskey checked into a hotel in Edmonton the following day.

William Lynskey's ID was found in a Banff mall in October or November 2017. (Facebook)

Sometime in the fall, a maintenance worker found his ID in between the cushions of a couch in Banff's Cascade Plaza mall. The staffer reported the discovery on a Facebook site, but the ID wasn't returned to police until early March 2018.

Lynskey's mother, Heather, travelled from her home in Whistler to Banff after the discovery.

Wednesday's statement said his family has been notified of his death.