Officials in B.C.'s East Kootenay are telling residents to prepare their families as wildfires in the region continue to spark new evacuation orders and alerts.

The entire Moyie Lake area has been ordered to evacuate because of a 400-hectare blaze burning about 18 kilometres to the southwest of Cranbrook. The Aqam Reserve to the northeast of that city has also been evacuated, thanks to a 398-hectare fire that is still growing.

And further to the south, near the rural communities of Newgate and Grasmere, a wildfire burning on both sides of the U.S. border has forced the evacuation of the west side of Lake Koocanusa. The fire is estimated at 454 hectares on the Canadian side.

There's no rain in the forecast for the region, and Lorree Duczek of the Regional District of East Kootenay said residents need to stay alert.

"We've got more continued hot and dry conditions in our forecast, and some gusty and swirling winds in this area," she told CBC News.

"There is the potential that things could become more serious or more active on current fires, or that we could have new fires crop up."

There's no word yet on whether any homes or other structures have been damaged by the flames.

A wildfire burns near Moyie Lake in the East Kootenays. (Moyie Marine)

Duczek said current conditions suggest more evacuation alerts and orders could be on the way over the long weekend.

"We need to be ready and have our families ready, so that if the situation changes in our immediate area, we're ready to go on a moment's notice," she said.

A backcountry closure is also in effect for all Crown land in the Rocky Mountain District.

Meanwhile, the worsening wildfire situation south of the border prompted Washington Governor Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency on Saturday.