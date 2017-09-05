The Cariboo Regional District says 62 homes and 140 outbuildings have been destroyed during this wildfire season.

Several communities in the region, located in central B.C., have been devastated by flames during what is the now the province's worst recorded wildfire season.

The Cariboo Regional District says more than 200 structures have been lost to wildfires. (Cariboo Regional District)

"I would like to express my sincere regrets to those who have lost homes and other structures in the Cariboo region. I encourage our communities to extend love and support to these families as we do so well here in the Cariboo," regional district chair Al Richmond said in a news release.

He also thanked firefighters for working to protect people's homes.

While an updated provincewide count of buildings lost was not immediately available, Emergency Management B.C. said last month that more than 300 structures had been destroyed, including 71 homes.

Dozens of homes were lost in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and eight were destroyed in B.C.'s Lake Country in July.

With files from CBC News