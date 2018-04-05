Wildfire scorches grassland near Kamloops

Wet snow or rain in the Kamloops, B.C., area this morning should help firefighters get the upper hand on a wildfire that broke out Wednesday near the community of Chase.

The blaze had scorched more than 100 hectares of grassland by Wednesday night.

B.C. Wildfire Service spokesperson Kevin Skrepnek says it hasn't threatened any homes or structures — but it's big for a grassfire, and was visible from Highway 1.

Nine wildfire personnel were dispatched, along with local firefighters from the Adams Lake Indian Band.

Skrepnek says a cause has not been determined, but he says it's believed to have been human caused.