Cariboo residents are being invited to share their thoughts on the Cariboo Regional District's wildfire response this past summer via an online survey.

The survey covers emergency response, mental health, social and financial needs and what people still need to aid their recovery from the worst wildfire season on record in B.C.

A report from the survey will be delivered to the Cariboo Regional District in early 2018.

The district has been working for two months to find out what else the community needs to recover from the fires. It held 17 meetings with people across the region in early November to get feedback and connect with residents after the wildfires.

Five new positions were created throughout the district, including one hired directly by the Cariboo Regional District, to focus solely on wildfire recovery.