Five new positions have been created throughout B.C.'s Interior to manage recovery and aid following the province's worst wildfire season in recorded history.

The Cariboo Regional District has hired one recovery manager to oversee the entire district, and the municipalities of 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Quesnel and Wells have also established positions.

"It's a pretty meaningful position," said Stephanie Masun, the recovery manager for the Cariboo Regional District.

"I was wondering over the course of the events this summer what my role could be in this."

The recovery managers will work independently and together to find out what resources are needed to help those impacted by the wildfires rebuild their lives.

Part of their duties will include attending consultation meetings and contacting government and other agencies with assistance requests. Since Masun started her job on Oct. 24, she's attended several community meetings and fielded dozens of phone calls.

"This is too important. It's not something you can do off the side of your desk," said Al Richmond, chair of the Cariboo Regional District.

These positions are set to run until the end of March 2018, but Richmond expects them to be needed longer.

Contact information for all five recovery managers can be found on the Cariboo Regional District's website.