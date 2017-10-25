Beginning this Sunday, the Cariboo Regional District will be meeting with people throughout the region to get feedback on the wildfire response this past summer.

Officials will also discuss how people can rebuild after a wildfire.

"This emergency was a long and difficult one," meeting facilitator Tim Conrad said. "There will be lots of challenges that people experienced, or will experience."

Conrad expects to hear from a variety of people and estimates thousands of people will come to share their stories.

"Residents are encouraged to attend the consultation meeting closest to them, whether in their community or another," Cariboo Regional District chair Al Richmond said in a press release.

"We have scheduled to be in many areas more than once to give residents some flexibility to match their schedule," Richmond said. Here is a list of meeting dates and times.

The meetings will include a trade show, a presentation and small discussion groups to ensure everyone is heard.

For those residents unable to attend these meetings, Conrad said other consultation opportunities, including a survey, will be made available in the coming months.