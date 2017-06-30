A 25-year-old Sunshine Coast man has been charged with 13 offences after he attempted to board a BC Ferry by launching the SUV he was driving off a raised loading ramp.

Sunshine Coast RCMP say Chase Campbell smashed the Chevy Blazer through locked security gates at the Langdale Ferry Terminal at approximately 1:30 a.m. PT June 24.

He then sped though several other barriers and gates before driving up and off the raised ramp, launching towards the upper car deck of the docked Queen of Surrey.

The Chevy Blazer ended up crashing nose first on the ferry deck.

Miraculously Campbell was uninjured and continued on his crime spree.

According to police, he then left the smashed vehicle and ferry, and attempted to steal two staff cars from the terminal parking lot.

He was arrested soon after.

Campbell has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break and enter, assault of a police officer, mischief over $5,000 and driving while prohibited.