Eight rest areas across B.C. are going to be hooked up to free Wi-Fi this year.

The new internet access is meant to "make the traveling experience better" for locals and tourists, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Pit stops with Wi-Fi will be at:

Hunter Creek on Highway 1 (11 kilometres west of Hope)

Bradner on Highway 1 (53 kilometres east of Vancouver)

Cole Road on Highway 1 (73 kilometres east of Vancouver)

The Last Spike on Highway 1 (24 kilometres east of Sicamous)

Slim Creek on Highway 16 (120 kilometres east of Prince George)

Mount Terry Fox on Highway 16 (Six kilometres east of Tête Jaune)

Boulder Creek on Highway 16 (53 kilometres west of Hazelton)

A new rest area at the Loon Lake interchange between Merritt and Kelowna on Highway 97C is also now open with running water, flush toilets and picnic tables. A statement said electric car-charging stations are in the works.

Funding for the new pit stop and Wi-Fi connections is coming from the ministry's rest area improvement program. A statement said more than $10 million has been invested in pit stops across the province since 2015.