Eight rest areas across B.C. are going to be hooked up to free Wi-Fi this year.
The new internet access is meant to "make the traveling experience better" for locals and tourists, according to the Ministry of Transportation.
Pit stops with Wi-Fi will be at:
- Hunter Creek on Highway 1 (11 kilometres west of Hope)
- Bradner on Highway 1 (53 kilometres east of Vancouver)
- Cole Road on Highway 1 (73 kilometres east of Vancouver)
- The Last Spike on Highway 1 (24 kilometres east of Sicamous)
- Slim Creek on Highway 16 (120 kilometres east of Prince George)
- Mount Terry Fox on Highway 16 (Six kilometres east of Tête Jaune)
- Boulder Creek on Highway 16 (53 kilometres west of Hazelton)
A new rest area at the Loon Lake interchange between Merritt and Kelowna on Highway 97C is also now open with running water, flush toilets and picnic tables. A statement said electric car-charging stations are in the works.
Funding for the new pit stop and Wi-Fi connections is coming from the ministry's rest area improvement program. A statement said more than $10 million has been invested in pit stops across the province since 2015.