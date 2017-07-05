(Warning: Video contains profanity)

A swim in the ocean turned into quite the whale tail for two men at Whytecliff Park over the weekend.

Video shot by Vancouver photographer Robin Leveille shows three killer whales moving quickly towards the shore before panning over to show the unidentified men scrambling onto the rocks at the West Vancouver Park.

One orca swims right up to the shore where the men were swimming seconds earlier.

Leveille posted the video to social media.

​Whytecliff Park is located at the mouth of Howe Sound near Horseshoe Bay.