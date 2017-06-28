The Vancouver Island Health Authority has alerted parents to a case of whooping cough at a Victoria elementary school.

Health officials are warning that children at Oaklands Elementary School may have come in contact with the bacteria that causes pertussis, which is spread by coughing.

Symptoms are initially mild and cold-like, but can progress to severe coughing spells — characterized by whooping — and vomiting.

The disease is dangerous in young children, particularly those under the age of one.

Antibiotic treatment is required. Children can generally return to school after five days of treatment, when the disease is no longer infectious.

Island Health is asking that parents make sure their children's immunizations are up to date for pertussis.

If a child develops a persistent cough, parents are asked to contact their family doctor and have a special throat swab to check for the disease.