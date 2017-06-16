The Vancouver Whitecaps say defender Sheanon Williams has been arrested and charged with assault.

Vancouver police say the charges stem from a 2 a.m. arrest Thursday morning at a downtown apartment.

In a statement, the Whitecaps said the 27-year-old American player has been suspended pending the outcome of team, Major League Soccer Players Union and police investigations.

"We are working closely with MLS and local authorities and fully support the league's swift action to suspend the player while further investigation takes place," the club said in the statement.

"Vancouver Whitecaps FC is a values-based organization and we expect all members of the club to act in a manner that reflects our values both on and off the field."

The team says Williams has been checked into the league's substance abuse and mental health program.

The league says it will make further decisions on Williams' status after he's been assessed by that program.

According to B.C. court records, Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Vancouver.

Williams was traded to the Whitecaps from the Houston Dynamo in December 2016.

Previously, he played professional soccer in Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Greensboro and has played internationally for the United States at the youth level.