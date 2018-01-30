A landslide in White Rock has forced the evacuation of two homes after a big chunk of a Martin Street backyard slipped down onto a condo complex on Victoria Avenue below.

No one was hurt and geotechnical engineers and crews are working to stabilize the hillside, which likely became oversaturated by recent heavy rainfall.

Two homes remain evacuated and behind yellow tape. (Belle Puri/CBC)

According to White Rock Fire Chief Phil Lemire, the biggest concern is a property where slide debris has travelled right up to the home's foundation.

"They're coming up with a plan to do a bit of mitigation work to prevent further sloughing in the area," he said.

Trees, fences and a retaining wall were all taken out in the slide. (Belle Puri/CBC)

Trees, fences and parts of a retaining wall were all taken out in the slide.

Originally four homes were evacuated, but only two now remain behind yellow tape.

Elsewhere, two landslides in the Colbrook area of Surrey have affected local rail service, including Amtrak, which is now running buses to cover the Vancouver-Bellingham route.

